Expro unveils Brute Packer System for deepwater wells

Expro launched the BRUTE High-Pressure, High Tensile Packer System, designed to help operators work more efficiently and confidently in the extreme conditions of deepwater wells. The system gives operators the flexibility to set higher in the wellbore, saving rig time, reducing operational risk and simplifying regulatory compliance.

The inaugural use of the technology confirmed its pressure integrity and performance under extreme downhole conditions, resulting in the release and first successful deployment of the 12,850 psid-rated 12.25” BRUTE Armor Packer System.

Expro has also introduced a new 20”/22” Packer System addressing historical challenges of 20” and 22” retrievable mechanical packer systems, often constrained by internal diameter (ID) limitations, such as subsea high-pressure wellhead housings and supplemental casing adapters. The new system delivers efficient, reliable performance for casing testing, suspension and squeeze applications.

The first deployment of the 20”/22” Packer System took place in June 2025, passing through restrictions in the high-pressure wellhead housing and supplemental casing adapter before being installed in a larger ID below both components. It achieved full element expansion and pressure integrity on the first attempt validating the tool’s enhanced expansion capability, enabling efficient casing isolation while reducing rig time and operational risk.