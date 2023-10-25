Innovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

Professionals from Petrobras, Patterson-UTI and more talk about current state of MPD

Oct 25, 2023
More than 200 people attended the 2023 IADC/SPE MPD & UBO Conference, held in Denver, Colo., on 3-4 October, attracting operators, contractors, service companies and academia from around the world. DC spoke with several of these MPD professionals to learn what they see as the biggest challenges in implementing MPD today, MPD developments for the next decade, how contractors should go about making their rigs MPD-ready and more. Watch the video to hear from Guilherme Vanni, Petrobras; Leiro Medina, Beyond Energy; Eric van Oort, UT Austin; Martyn Parker, Pruitt; Adam Keith, Patterson-UTI Drilling; and James Clarke Brockman, Nabors.

