Quaise deploys millimeter wave technology for geothermal drilling

Quaise Energy drilled to a depth of 100 m using its proprietary millimeter wave technology at its field site in Central Texas. This achievement sets a record for millimeter wave drilling.

Quaise’s millimeter wave system harnesses a gyrotron to ablate rock for the first time without any downhole hardware. Unlike conventional drill bits, which struggle with hard, hot, rocks like granite and basalt, millimeter wave technology allows access to superhot rock—around 752°F—typically found deep within the Earth’s subsurface.

Accessing hotter rock deeper underground enables geothermal plants to generate many times more energy than traditional geothermal, opening up grid-scale projects that can match the power output of major fossil fuel plants.