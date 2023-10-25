Weatherford MPD software delivers time savings by optimizing pressure management

In July, Weatherford announced the first delivery of Modus, a software system designed for managed pressure drilling (MPD). The system manages the primary well control barrier, eliminating pressure spikes, improving hole stability and optimizing drilling plans. In this interview with DC from the 2023 ADIPEC on 2 October, Chad Wuest, Region Business Development Manager at Weatherford, explains what makes the system unique compared with other pressure management systems. He also discusses results from its first deployment – according to Weatherford, the operator was able to complete well construction nine days ahead of its operational plan.