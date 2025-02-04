Vår Energi pre-commits subsea systems to speed up developments

Vår Energi signed a Letter of Intent with OneSubsea AS for the delivery of Subsea Production Systems (SPS) to reduce project development time. The pre-commitment will give Vår Energi the ability to shorten subsea tie-back development time by up to one year.

The agreement comprises a complete Subsea Production System, which include a standard four-well slot template and a single well satellite structure. The order is to be delivered prior to summer 2027, while parts necessary for drilling will be delivered in 2026. The agreement involves securing materials and reduced delivery time enabling opportunities for continuous fast-track deliveries into the Vår Energy project portfolio.

Vår Energi has worked closely with its strategic subsea partners, OneSubsea, Ocean Installer and Saipem, on standardization and shortening of lead times to transform project developments. This is expected to further reduce project development time and cost.