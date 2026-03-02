New metric developed to record the severity of incidents, giving comprehensive view of safety performance

Total recordable incident rate (TRIR) is the industry standard metric for measuring safety on the rig, but it provides an incomplete view of safety, said Chris Wright, QHSE Systems and Analytics Manager at Nabors. By treating all incidents equally, regardless of severity or impact, TRIR can mask critical risk exposure and limit leadership’s ability to make informed decisions. At the 2026 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSET) Conference in Houston on 18 February, Mr Wright introduced the incident severity rate (ISR), a metric Nabors is using that assigns proportional weight to different types of incidents. This gives companies a clearer picture of organizational safety health, he said. Speaking to DC in this video interview, Mr Wright details how the ISR works and the insights Nabors has seen from measuring ISR.