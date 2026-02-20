Photo Gallery: IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training Conference, 18-19 February, Houston, Texas

IADC’s HSE&T Conference & Exhibition provides a forum to learn, exchange and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices and drive the upstream energy industry forward. The focus is on understanding and delivering optimal human and organizational HSE&T performance.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

