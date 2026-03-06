NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Consent granted for Endurance CCS appraisal well

Mar 6, 2026
Consent granted for Endurance CCS appraisal well

The NSTA granted consent to drill a carbon storage appraisal well that could become a build-out of the Endurance project off the coast of Teesside. The government has committed up to £21.7 billionin funding for the industry.

The NSTA is currently offering 14 locations in the UK’s second carbon storage licensing round, building on the 21 licenses awarded in the first round in 2023.

The appraisal well, which is managed by NZNSS in the Southern North Sea, is due to spud on 7 March. The drilling and comprehensive data acquisition and analysis program is scheduled to take approximately 90 days in total. The consent term is two years.

Mar 6, 2026
