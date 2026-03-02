Building successful safety strategy requires integration with business, focus on 10 “necessities”

A robust occupational safety strategy is a framework of choices, tradeoffs and small bets that an organization must make to determine how to capture and deliver sustainable value, said Shawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety. At the 2026 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference in Houston, Mr Galloway outlined 10 “focus necessities” that organizations must prioritize as part of their safety strategy:

Workplace conditions Compliance with regulations Capital Culture Supporting the “complete person” Captured insight Confidence in system capacity Contractor safety management Safety technical acumen Leadership acumen.

In this interview with DC taken from the conference on 18 February, Mr Galloway spoke about these focus necessities. Additionally, he discussed why occupational safety strategy must also be part of an organization’s business strategy in order to be successful, and how an organization’s leaders can get key workforce stakeholders involved in the discussion on how to incorporate these focus necessities into their workflows.