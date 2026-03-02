Learning Teams concept can help organizations better incorporate HOP principles

The adoption of Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) principles in recent years has seen a number of challenges, including the clash between those concepts and more engrained behavioral-based safety views. Through Learning Teams, a worker-focused concept developed to identify and solve problems, organizations can deliver competence and confidence in HOP, said Andrew Knight, VP of Operations at The Reach Group. In this interview with DC from the 2026 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSET) Conference in Houston on 18 February, Mr Knight explained the mechanics of Learning Teams and the steps companies can take to adopt them into their safety protocols.