Equinor, Wellesley launch HPHT exploration project on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Equinor and Wellesley Petroleum launched a joint exploration project aimed at increasing high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) exploration activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The program is scheduled to begin in 2026, with the first exploration wells planned from 2027. The partners aim to drill up to 15 exploration wells from 2027 to 2030.

Under the arrangement, Wellesley plans to operate three to five HPHT wells per year in licenses where both companies already participate. All drilling activities will be carried out within existing license structures.

The companies said the project is intended to accelerate exploration activity and shorten the timeline from exploration drilling to potential production from discoveries tied back to existing infrastructure on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.