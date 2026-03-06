NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor, Wellesley launch HPHT exploration project on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Mar 6, 2026
0 385 Less than a minute
Equinor, Wellesley launch HPHT exploration project on NCS

Equinor and Wellesley Petroleum launched a joint exploration project aimed at increasing high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) exploration activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The program is scheduled to begin in 2026, with the first exploration wells planned from 2027. The partners aim to drill up to 15 exploration wells from 2027 to 2030.

Under the arrangement, Wellesley plans to operate three to five HPHT wells per year in licenses where both companies already participate. All drilling activities will be carried out within existing license structures.

The companies said the project is intended to accelerate exploration activity and shorten the timeline from exploration drilling to potential production from discoveries tied back to existing infrastructure on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Mar 6, 2026
0 385 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Consent granted for Endurance CCS appraisal well

Consent granted for Endurance CCS appraisal well

Mar 6, 2026

SFL signs contract for semisubmersible Hercules

Mar 6, 2026
Monumental provides operational update on New Zealand workover wells

Ngaere-1 well flows oil after perforation in onshore Taranaki

Mar 5, 2026

Talos drills CPN well, plans Daenerys appraisal

Mar 5, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button