Baker Hughes launches electrification technologies for operations

Baker Hughes announced three new electrification technologies that will provide enhanced reliability, increased efficiency and reduced emissions for onshore and offshore operations.

The Hummingbird all-electric land cementing unit is a 100% electric solution that replaces diesel engines with grid-connected or battery-powered motors. The Hummingbird’s dual-power functionality performs onshore cementing operations with lower emissions and noise levels compared to traditional solutions.

The use of electronic, rather than hydraulic components, results in lower maintenance costs and requirements while enhancing reliability in the field. Hummingbird is designed to operate in high-pressure situations and is equipped with monitoring and control systems that provide enhanced cement job control and consistency across applications.

SureCONTROL Plus interval control valves (ICV) enable electrical remote operations for more efficient zonal control of both subsea and dry tree wells. These ICVs replace numerous hydraulic lines with a single electrical line, simplifying complex installations, reducing rig time and accelerating production while limiting the need for costly interventions. SureCONTROL Plus can control a higher number of zones than traditional hydraulic ICVs for enhanced production. The digital telemetry system provides continuous data, which enables improved asset performance management and proactive maintenance of downhole tools.

Baker Hughes also announced an all-electric subsea production system that allows for existing tree designs to be seamlessly updated for electric operations, while electro-hydraulic trees currently operating in mature assets can be retrofitted for full electrification. This transition will result in enhanced production control, increased reliability and lower carbon emissions throughout the life of the field. The elimination of hydraulics will also result in reduced cost, time and complexity of subsea installations.

The all-electric subsea production system is designed for shallow and deep-water developments, making it ideal for subsea carbon capture, utilization and storage fields as well as long offset tieback applications.