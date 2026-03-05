Ngaere-1 well flows oil after perforation in onshore Taranaki

Monumental Energy and its partners began initial production from the Ngaere-1 well following perforation of a previously untested interval in the Mount Messenger Formation in onshore Taranaki, New Zealand. The well was perforated less than two weeks prior.

Production was temporarily shut in to allow additional tanker capacity. After restarting operations, the Ngaere-1 workover well produced about 3,000 bbl of oil and is stabilizing at approximately 120 bbl/day. Additional stimulation and optimization activities are planned at a later stage.

The well was originally drilled more than 30 years ago, but the upper producing interval had not previously been evaluated. Following the Ngaere-1 results, the partnership plans similar perforation work at the Waihapa H1 and Ngaere-2 wells targeting the same formation.