NewsOnshore Advances

First Helium spuds 7-15 exploration well

Feb 4, 2025
First Helium has begun drilling its high impact Leduc anomaly, the 7-15 well, at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta. The location was identified on proprietary 3D seismic data interpreted last spring. In addition to the primary Leduc formation target, the company will be evaluating multiple uphole zones for oil, natural gas and helium.

The recently drilled 7-30 development well has been cased for completion and testing. Following drilling of the 7-15 well, and subject to results, preparations are being made to complete, equip and tie-in both wells prior to spring break up in Alberta (a period from mid/late March through May when Provincial highway restrictions limit heavy equipment movement), further setting the stage for systematic development across the Company’s extensive 100%-owned land base.

Feb 4, 2025
