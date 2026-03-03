Global and Regional MarketsNewsVideos

Smaller operators look to drilling contractor partners for flexibility, collaboration

Operators – particularly the smaller, privately held ones – face a myriad challenges trying to raise funds for E&P projects. They also see challenges when negotiating rig contracts and payment terms with drilling contractors, said Taiwo Olushina, Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria-based Oriental Energy Resources.

Mr Olushina spoke on a panel session at the 2026 IADC Drilling Africa Conference, held in Windhoek, Namibia, on 24-25 February, titled “Bankable Contracts for Drilling Contractors.” DC caught up with him after the panel to speak more about those challenges, as well as how he sees the operator/contractor relationship evolving over the years.

