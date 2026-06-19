Valeura wraps Nong Yao drilling campaign with Gulf of Thailand multilateral first

Valeura Energy completed an eight-well drilling campaign on its Nong Yao field in the Gulf of Thailand, including the first multilateral well of that complexity ever drilled in the country.

Valeura drilled eight new wellbores into Nong Yao (block G11/48, 90% operated working interest). The program included one appraisal well and seven horizontal development wells drilled from the Nong Yao A and B platforms, all of which encountered their targets successfully. Among the development wells, NYA-42ST1H set a new Gulf of Thailand record for the longest horizontal lateral ever drilled, at 1,512 m.

Valeura executed its first multilateral well, NYB-02ST1, in which two separate horizontal production legs were drilled from a single wellbore, each targeting a different reservoir interval. The two lateral intervals are now delivering oil production from two separate development targets while occupying one well slot on the wellhead facility.

Production from Nong Yao increased from approximately 8,870 bbl/d in the seven-day period ending 4 April 2026 to approximately 10,500 bbl/d in the seven-day period ending 16 June 2026, reflecting both the drilling campaign and a concurrent well workover campaign on the Nong Yao B and C platforms.

Valeura’s drilling rig has since mobilized to the Jasmine field (block B5/27, 100% interest), where the company plans a five-well program comprising three single-bore development wells and a two-wellbore multilateral development well.