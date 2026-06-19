Odfjell Technology wins two-year extension on North Sea platform drilling services contract

Odfjell Technology secured a contract extension for comprehensive drilling services on a North Sea platform, with a major operator signing a letter of intent to exercise a remaining two-year option under the existing agreement.

The scope of services covers operations, maintenance and repairs for both the main rig drilling facility and an intervention completion unit. The extension stretches the firm contract period to November 2028, with an additional two-year option. Odfjell Technology has supported the asset under the contract since 2019.