NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Odfjell Technology wins two-year extension on North Sea platform drilling services contract

Jun 19, 2026
0 5 Less than a minute

Odfjell Technology secured a contract extension for comprehensive drilling services on a North Sea platform, with a major operator signing a letter of intent to exercise a remaining two-year option under the existing agreement.

The scope of services covers operations, maintenance and repairs for both the main rig drilling facility and an intervention completion unit. The extension stretches the firm contract period to November 2028, with an additional two-year option. Odfjell Technology has supported the asset under the contract since 2019.

Jun 19, 2026
0 5 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Valeura wraps Nong Yao drilling campaign with Gulf of Thailand multilateral first

Jun 19, 2026
Saipem announces agreement in principle for merger with Subsea7

NOD issues pair of North Sea drilling permits to Aker BP, Equinor

Jun 19, 2026
Galilee readies Zydeco-1 site for RFC Drilling rig

Galilee readies Zydeco-1 site for RFC Drilling rig

Jun 18, 2026

Equinor selects Troll B tieback for Ringvei Vest’s 13 wells

Jun 18, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button