Jindal Drilling secures rig deployment renewal from ONGC

Jindal Drilling received a Notification of Award from ONGC for continued deployment of its jackup Jindal Pioneer under a new three-year contract. The contract carries an effective day rate of approximately $47,893.99.

Jindal Pioneer is currently undergoing refurbishment, and the new contract is expected to commence in Q3 2027. Jindal Drilling operates a fleet of jackup rigs providing offshore drilling, directional drilling and mud logging services to exploration and production companies in India, with ONGC as its principal customer.