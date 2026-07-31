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Jindal Drilling secures rig deployment renewal from ONGC

Jul 31, 2026
0 138 Less than a minute
Jindal Drilling secures rig deployment renewal from ONGC

Jindal Drilling received a Notification of Award from ONGC for continued deployment of its jackup Jindal Pioneer under a new three-year contract. The contract carries an effective day rate of approximately $47,893.99.

Jindal Pioneer is currently undergoing refurbishment, and the new contract is expected to commence in Q3 2027. Jindal Drilling operates a fleet of jackup rigs providing offshore drilling, directional drilling and mud logging services to exploration and production companies in India, with ONGC as its principal customer.

Jul 31, 2026
0 138 Less than a minute

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