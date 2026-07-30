Photo Gallery: IADC ART Spark Tank, 28 July, Houston, Texas

To encourage innovation in the drilling industry, IADC ART held another edition of its Spark Tank series on the afternoon of Tuesday, 28 July. Spark Tank is a forum to “spark” new thinking. It is an opportunity to provide active and aspiring technology entrepreneurs with a new opportunity to pitch their products and ideas to a panel of drilling contractors, operators and service companies (“sharks”).

The purpose is to provide insights (“sparks”) to technology developers into what matters to those they are innovating for. There is sometimes a vast disconnect between a good idea and a great product, and these events attempt to close that gap in a good-natured, productive manner. Spark Tank presentations allow the Sharks to ask questions and provide technical and business feedback from the perspective of the product’s intended end user.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.