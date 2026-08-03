Petrobras confirms new gas discovery offshore Colombia at Sandia-1

Petrobras reported a new natural gas accumulation at the Sandia-1 exploration well in Block GUA-OFF-0, offshore Colombia. The well sits about 42 km from the coast, in a water depth of 1,251 m, roughly 18 km from the Sirius-1 and Sirius-2 wells and 9 km from the Copoazu-1 discovery well, adding to the growing gas potential identified offshore Colombia.

Drilling of Sandia-1 began on 12 June 2026 and reached final depth on 29 July 2026. The gas-bearing intervals identified so far are being evaluated through well logs, with laboratory analysis of samples to follow.

Petrobras operates the Block GUA-OFF-0 consortium through its subsidiary Petrobras International Braspetro B.V., Colombia Branch (PIB-COL), holding a 44.44% stake, alongside partner Ecopetrol, which holds 55.56%. The company said the well fits its long-term strategy of replenishing oil and gas reserves through new frontier exploration.