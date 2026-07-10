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Fervo Energy sets drilling record with Sawtooth 7 well

Jul 10, 2026
0 70 1 minute read
Fervo Energy drills hottest well to date at giga-scale geothermal site

Fervo Energy drilled its Sawtooth 7 well from spud to total depth in 21 days, setting a new company record for drilling pace on its most complex well design to date. The well reached a measured depth of 19,448 ft with a 7,500 ft lateral in a resource with temperatures of 460°F.

Sawtooth 7 is the ninth well drilled using Fervo’s 3.0 well design at Cape Station for Phase II, a 400 MW enhanced geothermal systems development in Utah set to deliver power in 2028. The well matches the 70% reduction in drilling time Fervo previously achieved on its 2.0 design during Cape Station Phase I, despite being substantially deeper, hotter and longer.

Fervo’s first commercial well at Project Red reached a depth of 11,220 ft in 70 days in 2022 using its 1.0 well design. The company said Cape Phase II remains on track to deliver power at approximately USD5,500 per kilowatt, with a longer-term target of USD3,000 per kilowatt.

Jul 10, 2026
0 70 1 minute read

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