NewsOnshore Advances

ADNOC drills more than 1.6 km in single day, sets new well delivery benchmark

Aug 3, 2026
0 78 1 minute read

ADNOC established a new well delivery benchmark in the UAE, routinely drilling well sections exceeding 1.6 km within a single day in some of the country’s most complex carbonate formations, including one 24-hour stretch that reached 1,960 m.

The performance is driven by ADNOC’s Real-Time Intelligence Centre, where engineers, operational specialists and subsurface experts use live data and analytics to optimize performance and speed up decision-making, applying lessons learned from one well to the next. Every well generates thousands of data points, which the operator uses to continuously improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance across its operations.

The milestone reflects a wider effort to accelerate well delivery and bring production capacity online faster. ADNOC said it will continue integrating AI, advanced analytics and digital tools across its operations to keep raising execution benchmarks going forward.

Aug 3, 2026
0 78 1 minute read

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