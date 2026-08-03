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ExxonMobil Guyana pushes ahead with new Stabroek exploration well

Aug 3, 2026
0 118 Less than a minute

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited kept up exploration drilling at the Rockhead-1 well within the Stabroek Block, located about 213 km off the coast of Guyana in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The MODU Stena Carron is handling the drilling operations, which are expected to conclude by 31 August 2026. The well site covers approximately 1 sq km.

Rockhead-1 is the latest in a series of exploration wells ExxonMobil has advertised through Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department this year, following earlier activity at the Goatfish-1, Barreleye-3 and Goby-1 well sites within the same block.

Aug 3, 2026
0 118 Less than a minute

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