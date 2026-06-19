NOD issues pair of North Sea drilling permits to Aker BP, Equinor

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate granted drilling permits to Aker BP and Equinor for two North Sea wells this week.

Aker BP was granted a permit for wellbore 36/4-2 in production license 1153 on 18 June. The well is to be drilled using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semisubmersible. Equinor was granted a permit for wellbore 16/4-14 in production license 1174 S on 19 June. The well is expected to spud in September 2026 using the COSL Innovator semisubmersible.