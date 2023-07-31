Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Valaris nets multi-well contract for drillship offshore West Africa

Jul 31, 2023
0 231 1 minute read

Valaris received a 12-well contract offshore West Africa for its Valaris DS-7 drillship, increasing its 2023 share repurchase target from $150 million to $200 million.

The contract is expected to commence in Q2 2024 and has an estimated duration of 850 days. The total contract value is estimated to be $364 million. The contract requires minimal customer-specific upgrades to the rig and does not include the provision of any additional services.

“This most recent award represents the seventh contract awarded to one of our high-quality floaters requiring reactivation since mid-2021 and speaks volumes about our demonstrated track record of project execution when reactivating rigs and delivering operational excellence for our customers. We continue to take a disciplined approach to rig reactivations, and we expect this contract to generate a meaningful return over the initial firm term,” said Valaris President and CEO Anton Dibowitz.

Jul 31, 2023
0 231 1 minute read

Related Articles

Borr Drilling awarded new contracts in Middle East, Southeast Asia

Aug 1, 2023

Shell Senior VP of Wells: CML system shows promise in US Gulf of Mexico

Aug 1, 2023

Petronas makes six new discoveries offshore Malaysia

Jul 26, 2023

Halliburton launches new casing annulus packer to prevent sustained casing pressure

Jul 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button