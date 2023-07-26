Petronas makes six new discoveries offshore Malaysia

Petronas announced six oil and gas discoveries in five blocks off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. The Gedombak well in Block SK306 and the Mirdanga well in Block SK411 (in the Balingian province), the Sinsing well in Block SK313, the Machinchang and Pangkin wells in Block SK301B, and the Kalung Emas well in Block SK315 (in the West Luconia province), stem from new and existing group of oil fields and exhibit low levels of contaminants.

The discoveries were achieved on the back of an exploration drilling campaign that started in late 2022. This campaign had also led to the discovery that year of Nahara-1 in Block SK306.

“This string of successful discoveries clearly shows the still untapped exploration potential of Malaysia’s basins, waiting to be discovered by companies who are willing to adopt new and innovative ways. We hope these will provide the impetus for more companies to participate and invest in Malaysia’s upstream sector, especially in the exploration front,” said Datuk Adif Zulkifli, VP and CEO of Upstream at Petronas.