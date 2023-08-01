Shell Senior VP of Wells: CML system shows promise in US Gulf of Mexico

Last year, Shell began using Enhanced Drilling’s EC-Drill controlled mud level (CML) system in the US Gulf of Mexico. The system, which controls bottomhole pressure by adjusting fluid level in the marine riser, has become a valuable tool in Shell’s managed pressure drilling operations in the region, said Michael Collins, Shell Senior VP of Wells. In this interview with DC, Mr Collins explains what’s driving Shell to use CML technology in the GOM, as well as the benefits of CML for exploration and development drilling. He also discusses the benefits of CML in well construction and completions, as well as some of the promising developments Shell has seen so far in using CML technology.

