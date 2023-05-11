Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Transocean Equinox to mobilize to Australia for 300-day contract

May 11, 2023
Transocean announced that the Transocean Equinox harsh-environment semi was awarded a five-well contract in Australia by a major operator, representing approximately $137 million in firm backlog, excluding full payment for mobilization and a demobilization fee.

The estimated 300-day contract is expected to commence in Q1 2024. The contract also provides for a one-well option, potentially keeping the semi in Australia through Q1 2025.

