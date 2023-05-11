NewsSafety and ESG

ADNOC launches competition to promote decarbonization technologies

May 11, 2023
0 236 1 minute read

ADNOC has launched its Decarbonization Technology Challenge, a global competition to find “innovations that will reshape the global energy landscape.” For the competition, 10 companies will be invited to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges in December 2023, with the winners receiving up to $1 million in piloting opportunities with ADNOC. Scale-up companies specializing in carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), new energies, oil and gas emissions reduction, digital applications and advanced materials for decarbonization and nature-based solutions are encouraged to apply.

“We are delighted to launch the Decarbonization Technology Challenge alongside our partners. ADNOC has earmarked $15 billion for landmark decarbonization projects by 2030, including carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology and enhanced investments in hydrogen and renewables. We look forward to nurturing companies with the most promising innovations that can help transform, decarbonize, and future proof the global energy sector,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate at ADNOC.

Entrants must compile their applications and submit via a portal by 11 August. Click here for more information.

May 11, 2023
0 236 1 minute read

Related Articles

DeltaTek banks eight-hours of rig time for Chevron with SeaCure technology

Nov 14, 2018

Utilizing eDrilling technologies for safer, cheaper, and more efficient wells

Apr 30, 2019

Omron helps University of Houston engineering students with new design and robotics laboratory

May 29, 2019

Self-destroying drill bits could reduce NPT and keep the drill string downhole

Aug 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button