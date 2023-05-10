OTC workshop puts Texas teachers up close and personal with oilfield innovations

On 4 May, teachers from elementary, middle and high schools around Southeast Texas came to OTC for a workshop to learn about the oil and gas industry. They were able to engage in discussions with industry professionals about key energy issues, as well as tour the OTC exhibition floor to see new technologies being deployed in the oilfield, including those incorporating AI and robotics. In this video, DC speaks with representatives from Saudi Aramco, which sponsored the workshop. Some of the teachers in attendance also shared their insights on how their students view the future of energy, and how they see oil and gas playing a role in that future.