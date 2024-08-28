Trans Canada continues drilling on second multilateral well

Trans Canada has announced that it has now successfully completed 50 percent of the drilling on the Company’s heavy oil property situated near Lloydminster, Alberta. This second multilateral horizontal well is based on well control and newly processed seismic data. The new multilateral well is now planned for 8 lateral legs in the GP sand.

The lands for the well are currently controlled by a partnership led by Croverro, with the company holding a 18.75% interest. The contractor crews, headed by Precision Drilling, continue to drill and are expected to be completed by August 30, 2024, with completion operations to follow in early September.

Trans Canada has acquired additional lands inside the Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), which will allow additional opportunity for multilateral wells. The lands are contiguous with the company’s existing lands and have oil resource potential in both the Sparky and GP producing zones.