Apache/EPGC joint venture announces new oil
Khalda Oil Company, the joint venture of the Apache Corporation and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, has announced the discovery of new oil in the West Fewebs-1 area.
The test was carried out at a 270-ft well drilling into the Paleozoic sand in the Kalabsha Development Area of the Western Desert. The recovery on a 1-in production opening was 7,165 barrels of oil per day (boepd) with a quality of 44 degrees, and 23 million cu ft of associated gas.
The electrical records of the well has proven the presence of hydrocarbon in the Paleozoic component with a total net thickness of 462 ft.