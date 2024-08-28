Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

Apache/EPGC joint venture announces new oil

Aug 28, 2024
0 287 Less than a minute

Khalda Oil Company, the joint venture of the Apache Corporation and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, has announced the discovery of new oil in the West Fewebs-1 area.

The test was carried out at a 270-ft well drilling into the Paleozoic sand in the Kalabsha Development Area of the Western Desert. The recovery on a 1-in production opening was 7,165 barrels of oil per day (boepd) with a quality of 44 degrees, and 23 million cu ft of associated gas.

The electrical records of the well has proven the presence of hydrocarbon in the Paleozoic component with a total net thickness of 462 ft.

Aug 28, 2024
0 287 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Africa Oil completes farm down agreement with TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy

Aug 28, 2024

Trans Canada continues drilling on second multilateral well

Aug 28, 2024

DrillDocs delivers real-time cuttings data for Aker BP

Aug 27, 2024

SLB launches CCUS well integrity assessment solution

Aug 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button