Falcon commences three-well drilling campaign at Shenandoah South

Jul 15, 2025
Falcon completes Shenandoah SS-2H ST1 stimulation

Falcon’s 2025 drilling campaign has commenced, targeting up to three 10,000-ft horizontal wells to be drilled back-to-back over the next few months. This will complete the drilling phase of the five well Shenandoah South pilot program.

In addition, Shenandoah S2-2H ST1 achieved an average 60-day initial production (IP60) flow rate of 6.8 million cu ft per day across a 35-stage stimulated horizontal within the Amungee Member B-Shale in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia, making it the highest IP60 result in the Beetaloo to date.

The average flow rate of 12.4 million cu ft per day over a normalized 10,000-ft horizontal section remains in line with an average of more than 11,000 wells in the Marcellus Shale dry gas area on production over a 12-month period.

The exit rate maintains a steady, low-declining curve at 6.4 million cu ft per day with a flowing wellhead pressure of ~720 psi and has exhibited less decline than that of the Shenandoah South 1H well over the last 30 days of testing.

