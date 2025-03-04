TotalEnergies: Tyra II back in full operation

The operator of the Danish Underground Consortium, TotalEnergies, announced that Tyra is back in full operation and that the redevelopment project is now complete. The Tyra field is once again a key hub for gas in the Danish sector of the North Sea and is expected to deliver up to 2.8 billion cu m of gas per year. By comparison, Denmark’s annual gas consumption in 2024 was 1.4 billion cu m. Denmark will thus once again be a net exporter of gas.

Production from the Tyra field was temporarily shut down in 2019 to allow for a necessary redevelopment, as the old platforms had subsided by approximately five m due to the compaction of the chalk reservoir after many years of production.

The redevelopment of Tyra is one of Denmark’s largest infrastructure projects. The design, construction, and installation have taken more than ten years in total, involving more than 46 million work hours across numerous companies. Platforms and bridges were built at shipyards in Italy, Spain, Singapore, and Indonesia before being transported by ship to the Danish sector of the North Sea. Sustainability has been a key focus throughout the project. For example, 98.5% of materials from the old Tyra have been recycled or repurposed.