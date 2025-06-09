NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Halliburton to optimize potential of UK North Sea with Repsol

Jun 9, 2025
0 492 Less than a minute

Repsol awarded Halliburton a 5-year contract to support the full well lifecycle on their platform assets in the UK North Sea.

Halliburton will provide subsurface technology, drilling and completion services, and digital solutions for major new developments. The company will deliver a rigless intervention framework that enables Repsol Resources UK to optimize well construction, production, and intervention to maximize plug and abandonment operations.

The two companies aim to establish an industry standard for innovation and economic growth. Halliburton’s services will support Repsol Resources UK’s decommissioning efforts in the region.

Jun 9, 2025
0 492 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Aquaterra Energy wins landmark contracts for Northern Endurance Partnership, the UK’s first permitted offshore carbon storage project

Aquaterra wins contracts for UK offshore CCS project

Jun 10, 2025

Petrobras makes new oil discovery in the Santos Basin

Jun 10, 2025

CNOOC brings Weizhou 5-3 oilfield onstream

Jun 10, 2025
Crown Point acquires exploitation concessions in Chubut, Argentina

Crown Point acquires exploitation concessions in Chubut, Argentina

Jun 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button