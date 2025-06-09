Halliburton to optimize potential of UK North Sea with Repsol

Repsol awarded Halliburton a 5-year contract to support the full well lifecycle on their platform assets in the UK North Sea.

Halliburton will provide subsurface technology, drilling and completion services, and digital solutions for major new developments. The company will deliver a rigless intervention framework that enables Repsol Resources UK to optimize well construction, production, and intervention to maximize plug and abandonment operations.

The two companies aim to establish an industry standard for innovation and economic growth. Halliburton’s services will support Repsol Resources UK’s decommissioning efforts in the region.