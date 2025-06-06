Eco Atlantic secures exploration rights, 75% interest in Orange Basin’s Block 1

Eco Atlantic received approval from the South Africa Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources to secure a 75% working interest and full operatorship of Block 1 offshore South Africa, in the Orange Basin.

Block 1, which spans a vast 19,929 sq km, straddles the border between South Africa and Namibia, adjacent to the legacy Kudu Gas Field. The block offers full margin transect coverage from the shoreline to deepwater (shore to 263 km offshore, in water depths up to 1,000 m), encompassing both shallow and deepwater exploration potential.

Eco is analyzing an extensive and high-quality dataset, including both 2D and 3D seismic surveys and regional well logs. The block includes the historic Soekor AF-1 gas discovery and Soekor AE-1, which provides compelling evidence of an active petroleum system.