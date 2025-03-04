Caterpillar develops Gas Mechanical System for gas-powered completions

Completing the WellInnovating While Drilling®

Mar 4, 2025
Caterpillar Oil & Gas announced the development of the Caterpillar Gas Mechanical System (GMS), built for mechanical efficiency and simplicity in frac operations, using 100% natural gas.

Engineered for high-horsepower pressure pumping applications, the GMS features the 3600 hp Cat G3520 engine and TH55G-E90 transmission. Its scalable design requires fewer trailers on-site, increases the power density per trailer, and decreases fuel consumption, compared to alternative frac operation methods.

Current field testing in the Permian Basin has shown the GMS achieving production rates up to 13 barrels per minute while sustaining over 20 pumping hours per day. The GMS will continue to be tested across major North American basins.

