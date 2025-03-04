Shell makes changes to the Executive Committee

In line with its ongoing transformation, Shell announces further changes to its Executive Committee and leadership structure to support its strategy to deliver more value with less emissions.

After more than a decade of distinguished service with Shell, Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Zoë Yujnovich, will step down effective 31 March 2025. Zoë will assist with the transition, after which she will leave the Group. Cederic Cremers is appointed President, Integrated Gas, and Peter Costello is appointed President, Upstream, with both joining the Executive Committee effective 1 April 2025.

Cederic Cremers was appointed Executive Vice President, Liquefied Natural Gas in August 2021, a role that was expanded in 2024 to include Shell’s Gas to Liquids assets. He joined Shell’s Retail business in 2002 and has held a variety of finance and commercial roles across Shell upstream and downstream businesses, including General Manager, Shell Chemicals Europe; Vice President, Commercial and New Business Development, Asia; and Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Russia. Cederic is a Dutch citizen and holds a Master’s degree in Business Economics from Erasmus University.

Peter Costello was appointed Executive Vice President, Conventional Oil and Gas in November 2021 after serving as Senior Vice President of that same business. Peter joined Shell in 2016 as Vice President, Nigeria and Gabon following the company’s combination with BG Group, where he held geographically diverse senior roles across Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream, including President and Country Head, Kazakhstan. Peter’s career began at the former British Gas. He is a British citizen and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science & Materials Technology and an MBA from the University of Southampton.