Aquaterra wins contracts for UK offshore CCS project
Aquaterra Energy secured two contracts to support the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster. The project, which will initially serve three carbon capture projects in the Teesside region, is the first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK to receive a carbon storage permit.
The first contract will address the challenge of safely re-abandoning two legacy wells to secure the long-term integrity of the site for safe CO2 storage. Aquaterra will deploy its Recoverable Abandonment Frame (RAF), which enables a vertical well re-entry tieback method that delivers both operational efficiency and assurance that legacy wells won’t compromise the security of stored CO2.
The second contract covers seabed-to-surface well access services for the drilling of six new CO2 injection subsea wells. Aquaterra will supply its CCS-ready high-pressure subsea drilling riser system, which includes AQC-CW connectors. The system, qualified to ISO 13628-7, has been engineered for repeated make-and-break cycles, with replaceable seal rings and field-serviceable components for long-term integrity and performance.