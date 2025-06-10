Aquaterra wins contracts for UK offshore CCS project

Aquaterra Energy secured two contracts to support the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), the CO 2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster. The project, which will initially serve three carbon capture projects in the Teesside region, is the first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK to receive a carbon storage permit.

The first contract will address the challenge of safely re-abandoning two legacy wells to secure the long-term integrity of the site for safe CO 2 storage. Aquaterra will deploy its Recoverable Abandonment Frame (RAF), which enables a vertical well re-entry tieback method that delivers both operational efficiency and assurance that legacy wells won’t compromise the security of stored CO 2 .