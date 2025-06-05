NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Noble drillship wins TotalEnergies contract in Papua New Guinea

Jun 5, 2025
In addition to the recently announced Suriname contracts, TotalEnergies awarded the Noble Viking a contract for one firm well plus one option well in Papua New Guinea.

The contract is expected to commence in Q4 2025 in direct continuation from a previous contract. The firm contract will span approximately 47 days, with an estimated value of $34.2 million including mobilization/demobilization fees and MPD usage, but excluding variable performance bonus.

