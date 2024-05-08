TotalEnergies announces first oil on Eldfisk North

TotalEnergies announced the successful first oil production on the Eldfisk North project, located in the Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The project is located in PL018, where TotalEnergies holds a 40% working interest. ConocoPhillips, the operator, has 35% working interest while Vår Energi, Sval Energi and Petoro make up the remaining 25%.

In December 2022, Norwegian authorities approved the Eldfisk North plan for development and operation with an original production start scheduled in Q2 2024. Cooperation and efficiency across companies have unlocked earlier first oil production.

“This is a nice example of a short-cycle project which is delivered safely and ahead of plan. The Eldfisk North project is indeed unlocking additional resources whilst benefitting from the use of available capacities in the existing infrastructure in the Greater Ekofisk Area. With a low break-even and greenhouse gas emissions below 10 kg/boe, the Eldfisk North project fits nicely in TotalEnergies portfolio.” said Jean-Luc Guiziou, Senior VP Europe for Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

The Eldfisk North project comprises three six-well subsea templates located approximately 7 km from the Eldfisk Complex. The development includes up to 14 wells, where nine are producers and five will inject water into the reservoir. The project will produce 15,000 BOE/D at peak and use the available capacity of Eldfisk facilities for processing and transportation.