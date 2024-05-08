Seadrill lands drillship contracts for work in South Korea, GOM

Seadrill has been awarded new contracts for two drillships.

The West Capella drillship secured a one-well contract in South Korea, with an estimated duration of 40 days, valued at approximately $32 million, including a mobilization fee of roughly $10 million and excluding fees for additional services. Work is expected to begin in December 2024.

Additionally, the West Neptune drillship secured a six-month contract extension with an independent operator in the US Gulf of Mexico, expected to start in Q3 2025 in direct continuation of its current contract. The estimated contract value of approximately $86 million excludes fees for additional services, including managed pressure drilling (MPD).

Seadrill will upgrade the West Neptune drillship with MPD capabilities during planned out-of-service periods, making it the tenth rig in the company’s fleet with MPD or MPD-equivalent technologies.