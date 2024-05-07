SLB OneSubsea, Subsea7 secure contract for North Sea Bestla project

SLB announced the award of an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by OKEA to its OneSubsea joint venture and Subsea7. The contract will see the partnership develop the Bestla (formerly known as Brasse) Project in the North Sea, offshore Norway, specifically to accelerate the subsea tieback delivery to aging platforms for profitable and sustainable marginal field development.

The two-well project, with a 13-km tieback to the Brage Platform, is the latest to be signed under the frame agreement signed with OKEA in 2017 and furthers SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7’s partnership under its Subsea Integration Alliance.

Early engagement and collaborative field development planning combined with North Sea-compliant configurable equipment will be critical for enabling profitable and sustainable marginal field development.

SLB OneSubsea will deliver the subsea production system which will include two subsea trees, a two-slot template, an umbilical and a control system. Subsea7 will install the subsea production system and design and install the flowline systems, spools and protection measures, including rock installation.

Bestla was discovered in 2016 but the solution proposed by Subsea Integration Alliance represents the first commercially viable field development plan submitted for the Brasse development. The field is estimated to contain 24 million BOE, of which two-thirds is oil and the remaining one-third is gas and natural gas liquids. First oil is targeted for Q4 2026.