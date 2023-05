Petronas awarded Velesto Drilling with contracts for the NAGA 3, NAGA 4 and NAGA 6 jackups for operations offshore Malaysia. The contracts are all set to begin in Q3 2023.

The deal for the NAGA 3 jackup will cover eight firm wells. The NAGA 4 contract covers four firm wells, plus the option for one additional well. The NAGA 6 contract covers six firm wells.