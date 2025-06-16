Black Gold confirms multiple pay zones at Fritz 2-30

Black Gold confirmed the presence of four discrete, hydrocarbon-bearing formations within a single vertical column at the now-producing Fritz 2-30 oil and gas well (in Clay County, Indiana, highlighting the potential for multi-zone development at the Well.

In addition to the Geneva Dolomite zone, which is currently in production, three additional pay zone formations have now been identified within the same platform, including the Jeffersonville Limestone Formation, the North Vernon Formation, and the Carper Sand Formation.

The multi-zone architecture of the well allows for selective perforation and staged stimulation, minimizing risk and maximizing reservoir management. Also, the platform’s data-rich profile will guide the company’s next wave of wells, giving them a clear runway for development of additional offset wells across these new formations.