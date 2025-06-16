Innovating While Drilling®News

Percepto launches AI emission detector for methane surveying

Jun 16, 2025
Percepto launches AI emission detector for remote, drone-based methane surveying

Percepto released its AI-powered emission detector, enabling remote methane detection and compliance reporting at scale. The AI Emission Detector flags emissions in real time, allowing operators to sidestep big data challenges when conducting high-frequency OGI inspections with Percepto drones.

The drones capture Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) video on scheduled missions, while Percepto’s AI analyzes the footage to identify and flag potential methane emissions. Verified alerts are sent to stakeholders with precise geolocation, timestamps, environmental data and dwell time, enabling more focused response efforts.

The system detects emissions down to the component level, with field-validated performance down to 100 g/hr at 90% confidence.

Jun 16, 2025
