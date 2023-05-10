NewsOnshore AdvancesSafety and ESGVideos

Oil States valve technology reduces grease contamination, manual intervention

May 10, 2023
With its Active Seat Gate Valve technology, Oil States International aims to reduce the amount of heavy grease used during valve operations on a hydraulic fracturing site, as well as the amount of personnel intervention needed at the wellhead, boosting safety and efficiency in frac operations. DC spoke with Patrick McKeever, Regional Sales Manager at Oil States, about the valve on 1 May at the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), where the company was honored with a Spotlight on New Technology Award for the valve.

