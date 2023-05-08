Drilling Rigs & AutomationInnovating While Drilling®People, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

InteliWell software to be deployed on Transocean Norge harsh-environment semi

May 8, 2023
InteliWell offers a suite of applications that provide an end-to-end, closed-loop workflow for well-construction planning, execution and monitoring.

InteliWell announced that it will deploy its proprietary software on the Transocean Norge semi, which is commencing a joint contract with Wintershall Dea and OMV to drill 17 wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. A joint venture among Nekkar’s subsidiary Intellilift, Transocean and RigNet, InteliWell’s mission is to decrease drilling times through rig automation and streamlining of the well construction process using new processes and tools driven by artificial  intelligence.

“InteliWell will enable more efficient and consistent execution of drilling operations, which will result in reduced drilling time and costs for both the operators, Wintershall Dea and OMV, and Transocean. Additionally, the use of InteliWell will improve safety by reducing the need for manual work and personnel exposure in red zones on the  rig floor,” said Stig Trydal, Board Member of InteliWell, and Managing Director of Intellilift.

