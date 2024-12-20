Innovating While Drilling®News

Tenaris torque turn monitoring service takes off in North America

Dec 20, 2024
0 148 Less than a minute
Tenaris's torque turn monitoring service takes off in North America
Managed on-site by its field service specialists, Tenaris's torque turn monitoring service ensures precision in well construction operations. Photo credit: Tenaris

Tenaris is offering a torque turn monitoring service to its Rig Direct customers in North America. The service provides real-time torque data collection and analysis at the well and has been used in running of 50 million ft of OCTG on more than 2,500 jobs.

Managed on-site by Tenaris field service specialists, it ensures precision in well construction operations, enhances the reliability of the connection make-up, reduces the risk of errors and improves the overall integrity of the assembly.

The torque turn monitoring service is included within the WISer suite of technical services that Tenaris is introducing to support well integrity under its Rig Direct service program.

Dec 20, 2024
0 148 Less than a minute

Related Articles

DNO and OKEA agree to a swap in Norwegian Sea

Dec 20, 2024
Noble Venturer

Noble Corp wins two drillship contracts totaling $241 million

Dec 20, 2024
Seadrill wins two ultra-deepwater contracts with Petrobras

Seadrill wins two ultra-deepwater contracts with Petrobras

Dec 19, 2024
DNO makes 9th discovery in North Sea core area

DNO makes 9th discovery in North Sea core area

Dec 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button