Tenaris torque turn monitoring service takes off in North America

Tenaris is offering a torque turn monitoring service to its Rig Direct customers in North America. The service provides real-time torque data collection and analysis at the well and has been used in running of 50 million ft of OCTG on more than 2,500 jobs.

Managed on-site by Tenaris field service specialists, it ensures precision in well construction operations, enhances the reliability of the connection make-up, reduces the risk of errors and improves the overall integrity of the assembly.

The torque turn monitoring service is included within the WISer suite of technical services that Tenaris is introducing to support well integrity under its Rig Direct service program.