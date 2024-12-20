OGDCL: Production starts from Kunnar West-03 well

Kunnar West Well-3 has been brought into production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1200 PSI with a choke size of 32/64”. The current production levels are 3.5 MMSCFD of gas, 30 barrels per day of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of LPG. The gas has been integrated into the SSGCL network.

Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in Hyderabad District, Sindh Province, and is operated by OGDCL with 100% working interest.